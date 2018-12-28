Auburn vs. Purdue odds, line: 2018 Music City Bowl picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 9-1

With the Big Ten and SEC constantly at odds over which league reigns supreme, the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl is always a strong test of the depth of each one. This year, the 2018 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Friday in Nashville will pit the Auburn Tigers against the Purdue Boilermakers. The weather won't be a factor, as temperatures will be in the 60s with light winds. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET and the Tigers are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 55.5 in the latest Auburn vs. Purdue odds. Before you make any 2018 Music City Bowl predictions, you'll want to check out the top Auburn vs. Purdue picks from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based expert with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He has had another strong year, hitting 61 percent of his spread selections for SportsLine members. He heads into bowl season on a 20-6 run on against the spread picks. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these programs and boasts an eye-popping record of 9-1 on against the spread picks involving Purdue or Auburn. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

In Week 10, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Purdue (-10.5) was due for a letdown spot when it visited Minnesota coming off a last-minute win against Iowa. He recommended a strong play on the Golden Gophers, and they dominated from the outset in a 41-10 outright victory.

Now, Nagel has studied the latest 2018 Music City Bowl odds and locked in another strong spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Nagel knows Purdue started the season with three straight home defeats by eight combined points. The Boilermakers then started a four-game win streak with an upset of Boston College as a touchdown underdog. But their signature moment came when they smashed Ohio State 49-20 as a two-touchdown underdog. The loss ultimately cost the Buckeyes a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Purdue (6-6) stumbled down the stretch with losses in three of its last five, but beat rival Indiana in the regular-season finale to earn a bowl bid.

But just because Purdue whipped Ohio State doesn't mean it will cover the 2018 Music City Bowl spread.

Nagel also knows that one of Auburn's big advantages will be a fundamentally sound defense that gets off the field and then uses its special teams to attack opponents. Auburn ranks 28th in the country in third-down defense, allowing conversions on just 34.4 percent of attempts. Linebacker Deshaun Davis' sideline-to-sideline ability is key, as his 103 tackles and 14 tackles for loss lead the team.

On special teams, the Tigers blocked seven kicks and four punts this season. They also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and averaged over 10 yards per punt. If they can follow that formula on Friday, they'll have an strong chance to cover the Auburn vs. Purdue spread.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning toward the over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He has dissected this matchup and unearthed a critical factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is and who to back at SportsLine.

Who wins Purdue vs. Auburn? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side you need to jump all over in the Music City Bowl, all from the senior analyst who's hitting 90 percent of his picks involving these teams, and find out.