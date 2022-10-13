The Baylor Bears will look to climb back into The Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Thursday night. The Bears (3-2, 1-1) had two streaks snapped in their Oct. 1 36-25 loss to Oklahoma State. Baylor's stretch of 18 games allowing 30 or fewer points, and its streak of four consecutive games allowing fewer than 100 yards both came to an end. The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) are ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 3 in the league in rushing defense at 100.6 yards per game.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any West Virginia vs. Baylor picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. West Virginia and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for West Virginia vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. West Virginia spread: Baylor -3.5

Baylor vs. West Virginia over/under: 54.5 points

Baylor vs. West Virginia money line: Baylor -170, West Virginia +143

BAY: The Bears are 20-4-2 against the spread in their last 26 games following an ATS loss

WVU: The Mountaineers are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

Why Baylor can cover



Running back Richard Reese leads all NCAA freshmen with seven rushing touchdowns, while carrying 72 times for 400 yards (5.6 average). His best game was in Week 3, a 42-7 win over Texas State. In that game, Reese carried 19 times for 156 yards (8.2 average) and three touchdowns. He has scored at least one touchdown in four of five games this season. In the Oct. 1 loss to Oklahoma State, he rushed 17 times for 85 yards (5.0 average) and one TD.

Sophomore Monaray Baldwin is Baylor's most explosive weapon at wide receiver. He has 12 catches for 261 yards (21.8 average), including a long of 70 yards, and three touchdowns. Against Oklahoma State, Baldwin made seven receptions for 174 yards (24.9 average) and two touchdowns. He had four catches for 84 yards and one touchdown in the season-opening win over Albany.

Why West Virginia can cover

Despite that, the Bears are not a lock to cover the Baylor vs. West Virginia spread. That's because the Mountaineers have had the Bears' number, including a 27-21 double-overtime win the last time the teams played at Morgantown in 2020. Junior quarterback J.T. Daniels leads the West Virginia offense, and has completed 115 of 181 passes for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions for a rating of 132. He has also rushed for one score.

Junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton is also a big reason for the Mountaineers' success. He has a team-high 35 receptions for 412 yards (11.8 average) and four touchdowns. His best game came in a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas on Sept. 10. In that game, Ford-Wheaton caught 11 passes for 152 yards (13.8 average) and two touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 loss at No. 17 Pittsburgh on Sept. 1.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 53 combined points.

