College Football Players of the Week: Lamar Jackson wows in another Heisman showing

Lamar Jackson never went away, so he couldn't possibly be "back." He did, however, remind everyone of his greatness, whether they needed to be or not.

That's what great players do. They let their action do the talking, and Jackson showcased on Saturday why he was the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in history. This is a different Jackson, however. A better one. A version 3.0. He, along with another quarterback in the SEC and a freshman running back out west, stated their cases as the best players of Week 2.

Here are our top picks for national, SEC and freshman players from Saturday's action. Additionally, our two selections for college football's scholar athletes are below.

National Player of the Week

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville Cardinals : The choice between Jackson and Baker Mayfield was tough. Mayfield willed Oklahoma Sooners to a bigger win on the road while Jackson put up better overall stats in a 47-35 win over North Carolina Tar Heels with 525 yards of offense and six touchdowns. You can't go wrong with either choice. But because we have to make a choice, Jackson gets the edge. The reigning Heisman winner had his highlight-reel plays and those will never go away. He's grown so much as a passer, though, and that's what makes him so much scarier for opposing defenses. His pocket awareness and deep ball placement on this play encompass why he's the total package ...

A handful of QBs could escape this rush, and a handful could make this throw. The number who can do both on the same play: one. pic.twitter.com/rZZP040RT8 — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) September 9, 2017

SEC Player of the Week

Jalen Hurts , QB, Alabama Crimson Tide : It was kind of a down week for the SEC. Auburn Tigers lost to Clemson Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks dropped a home game to TCU Horned Frogs . Georgia Bulldogs win at Notre Dame Fighting Irish was the highlight, but Terry Godwin one-handed touchdown grab was just one of two catches on the night. Hurts led the Crimson Tide with 154 yards rushing and 128 yards passing with three touchdowns in an easy win over Fresno State Bulldogs . That'll do.

Freshman of the Week

Stephen Carr , RB, Southern California Trojans : Carr was a less heralded hero in USC's dominating 42-24 win over Stanford Cardinal . He didn't score touchdowns like Ronald Jones did, nor did he have the most carries. However, he did offer an explosive alternative to Jones with a team-best 119 yards on just 11 carries. Jones is an under-appreciated back nationally, but Carr, a favorite among USC coaches this offseason, is the component that rounds out this running game and the duo shows this offense is more than Sam Darnold . They can set the tone and close out games with the run. That's huge.

Scholar Athletes

Patrick Morris , OL, TCU: Morris has already graduated from TCU with a 3.582 GPA while majoring in accounting and is now in graduate school. Morris is also a team captain for the 2017 season and a two-time First-Team Academic, All-Big 12 selection (2015, 2016). Morris' accomplishments extend beyond the classroom, too, as TCU boasts about his weight room ability with a 500-pound bench, a 720-pound squat and 450-pound power clean.

Frank Ragnow , C, Arkansas: Ragnow has a 3.31 GPA while majoring in Recreation & Sport Management and has been known for his charitable work for the Razorbacks. Ragnow, a staple along the Hogs' offensive line, is a visitor of the Northwest Arkansas Children Shelter and the Houston Children Shelter. His other work includes assisting in Operation: Baton Rouge for tornado relief.