College football resume rankings: Clemson enters the top four, will Alabama join them?

It seems like a foregone conclusion at this point that both Alabama and Clemson will make the College Football Playoff this year. That feeling was only confirmed when the first College Football Playoff Rankings came out Tuesday night with both teams occupying the top two spots. Before this week, however, neither team had a resume strong enough in our rankings to find themselves in the top four. These rankings are meant to measure the strength of which everyone has beaten, and doesn't take full account of how they've played doing so.

Still, unlike Alabama, Clemson has moved up into the top four this week, though it wasn't solely due to Clemson's accomplishments. The Tigers demolished Florida State on Saturday, but that win was only worth a point because the Seminoles aren't the team many expected them to be.

What caused the Tigers to climb from No. 6 last week to No. 3 this week was No. 3 Texas' loss to Oklahoma State and the bye weeks of Michigan and Ohio State. The problem Clemson faces as far as these rankings are concerned is that Boston College is the only ranked team currently on its schedule, and there's no guarantee the team Clemson faces in the ACC Championship will be ranked either.

Fortunately for the Tigers, if they keep winning all these games by nearly 50 points per game like they have the last three weeks, it won't matter much.

As for the rest of our teams, here's how the rest of this week's top 10 shakes out. If you aren't familiar with how we compile these rankings, you can read the explanation here.

Notes