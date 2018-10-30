College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama opens at No. 1 with Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame in
Did your favorite team make it into 2018's first official college football rankings top 25?
The first College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2018 season are out, and there were a lot of close decisions to sort through. There were also some inconsistencies, which is common with only nine weeks down and five weeks to go until the four playoff finalists are determined.
We will get to that momentarily, but first, let's start with the usual disclaimer. Nothing in these rankings is meaningful in terms of where teams may be ranked at the end of the season. This isn't like the weekly top 25 polls where you hold your position until/unless you lose. In any given week, a team could lose and move up or win and move down. We have seen examples of each over the first four years of this system.
Alabama edged Clemson for the No. 1 spot with its dominance for the duration of the season standing out to this point. Clemson checked in at No. 2, which is unsurprising considering it has turned on its boosters as of late and is one of only three Power Five teams undefeated, the third of which being No. 4 Notre Dame, which has an impressive slate of wins. No. 3 LSU is the only one-loss team in the top four, though it's defeat -- at Florida -- is nothing to sneeze at.
Let's take a look at the entire top 25. Additional analysis will follow.
College Football Playoff Rankings, Oct. 30
- Alabama (8-0)
- Clemson (8-0)
- LSU (7-1)
- Notre Dame (8-0)
- Michigan (7-1)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
- Washington State (7-1)
- Kentucky (7-1)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- Florida (6-2)
- UCF (7-0)
- West Virginia (6-1)
- Penn State (6-2)
- Utah (6-2)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Texas (6-2)
- Mississippi State (5-3)
- Syracuse (6-2)
- Texas A&M (5-3)
- NC State (5-2)
- Boston College (6-2)
- Fresno State (7-1)
- Iowa State (4-3)
- Virginia (6-2)
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McNair's father speaks out on DJ Durkin
Durkin was reinstated as Maryland's head coach on Tuesday
-
Rutgers LB charged with attempted murder
Bullock is a junior on the Scarlet Knights football team
-
Reinstating Durkin poisons Maryland
It took five months for Maryland to decide that the man who infected its program should be...
-
Maryland players leave Durkin meeting
Durkin was reinstated as the head coach of the Terrapins on Tuesday
-
Maryland reinstates DJ Durkin as coach
Durkin had been on administrative leave since Aug. 11 amid a report of toxic culture in the...
-
Meyer details brain condition, headaches
Meyer underwent a procedure on his brain in 2014