The Florida State Seminoles will return from their bye week and try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. FSU's last outing was a 34-28 setback against then-No. 4 Clemson two weeks ago. Georgia Tech had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 16-9 loss to Virginia last Thursday.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Seminoles are favored by 24 points in the latest Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47.5.

FSU vs. Georgia Tech spread: FSU -24

FSU vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 47.5 points

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State was in desperate need of its bye week, as it had faced three top-25 teams in a row. The Seminoles did not lose any of those contests by more than 10 points, losing to No. 14 NC State and No. 4 Clemson by a combined eight points. They are in a good scheduling spot on Saturday afternoon, as this is their fourth home game in five outings, and they are coming off a bye week.

Their offense put up 35 points against Louisville and 44 points against Boston College in September before scoring 28 points against Clemson, so they are certainly capable of doing enough damage to cover this spread. Georgia Tech's offense was held to just nine points against Virginia in its last outing, marking the fourth time this season that the Yellow Jackets had been held to 10 or fewer points. The Seminoles have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, while Georgia Tech has only covered four times in its last 15 games.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Florida State might be at home coming off its bye week, but motivation could be an issue for the Seminoles. They raced out to a 4-0 start this season before losing three straight games, taking them realistically out of the conference title race. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has won two of its last three games and still has an outside shot at making a bowl appearance this year.

The Yellow Jackets pulled off an upset against Pittsburgh as 21.5-point underdogs and also beat Duke as 3.5-point underdogs, so they are comfortable playing in this role. They have looked much better since head coach Geoff Collins was fired following a loss to UCF on Sept. 24. Georgia Tech continues to be undervalued in this head-to-head series, despite covering the spread in eight consecutive meetings.

