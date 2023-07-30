Four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones committed to Georgia on Sunday, marking the 26th commitment for the Bulldogs' top-ranked 2024 recruiting class. The Fairfax (Virginia) High School star committed to Georgia over Florida, Michigan State, Auburn and Louisville among others.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Jones ranks as the No. 102 player in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports and is the No. 10 ranked player at his position. Georgia received a commitment earlier in the month from five-star LB Justin Williams, who is the top-ranked player at his position in his class. Four-star LB Demarcus Riddick was previously committed to Georgia before the No. 46 overall player in the recruiting cycle flipped his commitment to Auburn.

Georgia has nine top-100 commits in its 2024 class thus far, including four-star TE Jaden Reddell, four-star defensive linemen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and four-star wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle. Georgia has commitments from three five-star prospects and 17 four-star recruits in its star-studded 2024 class.

Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his scouting report of Jones:

Has verified size with frame to play at 230 pounds. Demonstrated good chance of direction during March camp eval and was timed a 4.5 seconds. Highly productive player with 142 tackles, including 26 for loss, as sophomore. Two-way player also gets snaps at running back. Active playing down hill and shows he can play in coverage. Athletic, instinctual player who brings physical element to defense. Takes on blocks and fills run gaps from his SAM position in Mountain View defense. Is quick to diagnose and find ball carrier in traffic. Shows ability to run down line of scrimmage make plays at the numbers. Can blitz off edge. Has body control to make tackles in space. Sure tackler and goes through ball carrier. Shows twitch when blitzing off edge. Can dip shoulder and explode to get around blocker when blitzing. Can drop into coverage and cover tight end or stay in flat. Has to be consistent with depth drops in passing game. Sometimes takes on block with shoulder rather than stacking and shedding. Has to continue to develop hand play when taking on blockers. Plays high at times. Needs to continue to develop his lower body flexibility to aid with quicker change of direction and burst. Multi-year starter at Top 20 level program. Has mid-round NFL draft potential with ability to raise ceiling.

Georgia is attempting to chase down Texas A&M's 2022 class for the top-ranked recruiting class of all-time. The Bulldogs are significantly ahead of Ohio State for the top spot in the 2024 class, but it will be a steep climb to catch the Aggies' 2022 recruiting score of 333 points.

The Bulldogs are in the running for three more five-star prospects -- Aydin Breland, KJ Bolden and Brandon Baker -- but even if Georgia manages to land all three, they would still need help from other highly ranked four-star prospects to dethrone the Aggies.