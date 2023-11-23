No. 14 LSU and Texas A&M meet Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the 62nd time overall as the two SEC West foes wrap up the regular season. The Tigers will be looking to continue a trend of home dominance against the Aggies, and it's also an opportunity for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to make one final statement before the Heisman Trophy winner is revealed on Dec. 9 in New York City.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, finds itself in a continued state of limbo after firing sixth-year coach Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12. The Aggies cruised to a 38-10 win against Abilene Christian during assistant Elijah Robinson's debut as interim coach in Week 12, but they figure to have their hands full against a prolific Tigers offense Saturday as Texas A&M looks to end the year with a road upset.

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Need to know

Jayden Daniels' Heisman pursuit: With the Heisman still up for grabs, the LSU signal-caller needs to go out with a bang Saturday since the Tigers will be idle on conference championship weekend. Daniels' 3,577 passing yards this season lead the SEC and rank third nationally among FBS players, and his 36 passing touchdowns put him atop the sport. Add in 1,014 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, and it's no surprise he's the betting favorite. However, Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix aren't far behind. Penix will have at least one additional week of action in the Pac-12 Championship Game to make his case, and Nix could as well.

Tigers' edge at home: LSU is 5-0 against Texas A&M at home since the schools became SEC foes in 2012, and you have to go back to 1994 to find the last time the Aggies prevailed in Death Valley. The Tigers also enter Saturday riding a nine-game home winning streak that dates back to last October. Texas A&M did upend a top-five LSU team last November in College Station, Texas, but the Aggies will really have to dig deep to win consecutive meetings with the Tigers for the first time since winning five straight from 1991-95 before the series went on hiatus for more than a decade.

Coaching search underway in College Station: There will be a new headman on the sidelines for Texas A&M when the SEC foes reconvene next season at Kyle Field, and it's a hire the Aggies have extra pressure to get right after their mammoth investment in Fisher failed to yield its expected return. Texas A&M will be dishing out more than $77 million to Fisher through 2031, and the SEC only gets more competitive in 2024 with divisions going away as Oklahoma and Texas join the conference. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor and Duke coach Mike Elko -- who was previously Aggies defensive coordinator from 2018-21 -- are two notable names linked to the opening.

How to watch LSU vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

LSU has all the offensive firepower needed to win this one, but Texas A&M does boast the No. 2 pass defense in the SEC behind Georgia, limiting opponents to 184.1 yards through the air on average. Conversely, the Tigers pass defense has been a mess all year, ranking 12th in the SEC at 241.4 yards allowed on average. The Aggies may have a fighting chance if they can air the ball out, but that will require third-string quarterback Jaylon Henderson playing the game of his life behind a Texas A&M offensive line that has been woeful. Daniels will make the difference for LSU as he inches a step closer to joining Joe Burrow as just the second Tigers quarterback in history to win the Heisman. Pick: LSU -11

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.