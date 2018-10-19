Michigan vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

While it doesn't get nearly the same kind of attention that Michigan's other rivalry against Ohio State does, the rivalry between the Wolverines and Michigan State is one of the better rivalries in the country. Make no mistake about it, these two schools aren't fond of one another. The rivalry between them extends from the football field to the basketball court, and even as far as the student newspapers.

Michigan has dominated the football series over its full course, as the Wolverines are 69-36-5 all-time against the Spartans. Things have changed in recent years, however. Ever since former Michigan running back Mike Hart infamously referred to Michigan State as Michigan's "little brother" following Michigan's 28-24 win in East Lansing in 2007. Since Hart uttered those words, the two schools have met 10 times, and Michigan State has won eight of those games, including a 14-10 win in the Big House last season. Michigan did win the 2016 meeting in East Lansing, however, edging State 32-23.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Michigan State: It's been a strange season for the Spartans. They opened the season nearly losing to Utah State at home, but Utah State's shown since then it's a good team. The Spartans followed that win with a loss on the road to Arizona State but recovered to beat Indiana and Central Michigan in the following weeks. Then they lost at home to a Northwestern team that was 1-3 at the time and trailed in the game late into the third quarter. And just when the Spartans seemed confusing enough, they went on the road to beat Penn State. So, from week to week, this is a team that's just as capable of beating anybody as it is losing to anybody.

Michigan: Michigan crushed Wisconsin last week, and it had to feel good for the Wolverines and their fans. Not only did it show that this is a team capable of beating some of the Big Ten's best, but that it can thoroughly dominate them while doing so. Still, that win came at home, and winning at home hasn't been a problem for Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. Ever since he returned to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are 22-4 at home, with all four of those losses coming to Ohio State and Michigan State. On the road, this team is only 12-8 under Harbaugh, so in some ways, picking up a win against Michigan State this week would be more impressive than beating Wisconsin last week, even if that Badgers team was ranked higher than this Spartans team currently is.

Game prediction, picks

I'm expecting Michigan to win this game. I think that, on paper, it's the better team. When it comes to the matchups, I think Michigan is slightly better at Michigan State's strengths than the Spartans are. That being said, this is still a rivalry game, and the Spartans are at home. Michigan State is 10-1 ATS in the last 11 meetings between these two, and that includes a mark of 5-0 ATS at home. So Michigan wins, but State covers. Pick: Michigan State +7.5

