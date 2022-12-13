The college football world is mourning the loss of a legend. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died Monday night at age 61, one day after suffering a medical event at his home.

Leach was a legend in the world of college football. His innovative "Air Raid" system brought Texas Tech into the national spotlight when he got the head coaching job in 2000, and he did the same at Washington State during his eight years with the Cougars all while standing at the forefront of an offensive revolution that has permeated not only college football but the NFL.

He was also known for his quick wit, inquisitive mind and eccentric personality. Nicknamed "The Pirate," his take-no-prisoners approach to the sport -- and really any subject -- provided a variety of memorable moments both on and off the field.

Simply put, Leach was one of a kind. Coaches and administrators from around the college football world -- along with some of his former players -- shared their thoughts on Leach's death Tuesday.

USC coach Lincoln Riley, a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech who served on Leach's Red Raiders staff from 2003-09, shared his thoughts on Twitter: "Coach, you will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on. Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others. All of our prayers are with Sharon and the Leach family. Rest In peace, my friend."

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen was an assistant under Leach at Texas Tech from 2000-07. He released the following statement that also includes a picture of their time together.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who played quarterback for Leach at Oklahoma when Leach was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Sooners, shared the following:

"I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach. In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no one else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach's impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today. Off the field, he was one of a kind – an incredible storyteller, a man full of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches. I enjoyed our friendship over the year. My deepest condolences go out to Coach Leach's family, his wife Sharon, his kids and grandkids and the entire Mississippi State football program."

Current Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers posted his thoughts: "I was in first grade when [Texas Tech quarterback] Graham [Harrell] threw the ball to [Michael] Crabtree against Texas," Rogers wrote. "Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17-year-old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. RIP."

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury played quarterback at Texas Tech under Leach from 2000-02.

"There is no way I would be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything he taught me about the game. Truly one of the most innovative offensive minds in football, he was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a friend and one of the most special people I've ever met. My heart goes out to Sharon, the Leach family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Our sport was better because of Mike Leach and is far less interesting without him."

Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking also shared his thoughts on Twitter: "Thank you for everything coach Leach," he wrote. " I can't explain the feeling I'm left with man imma miss the memories we shared. Long Live The Pirate."

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin coaches Mississippi State's biggest rival, but still knows the impact Leach had on the sport.

"I truly loved coach Leach and every minute I shared with him. I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admirations for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can't imagine college football without him. I'm grateful to be part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner that he is. I know God is welcoming the pirate home now."

North Carolina coach Mack Brown coached at Texas when Leach was at Texas Tech: "Today is a sad day in the world of college football," Brown wrote on Twitter. "Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends during this difficult time."

Illinois coach Bret Bielema released the following statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach's family. Today is a sad day for college football. We lost a great coach, a great person, and one of the legendary personalities in our sport. Mike and I built a long friendship after first meeting at the Alamo Bowl in the early 2000s. We shared so many memories over the years. RIP, Mike."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement on Leach's impact on the SEC and beyond.

"The life of Mike Leach touched thousands upon thousands of people through his coaching, leadership teaching and insightful commentary. We will miss Mike. Every conversation with Mike made you think. His humor, depth and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently and reevaluate our perspectives. His innovative approach to the game contributed to the evolution of college football. We mourn his untimely passing as we offer our support to Mike's wife, Sharon, their children and grandchildren, along with his current and former players, coaching colleagues and the Mississippi State community."

Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played for Texas Tech after Leach moved to Washington State, but he still shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, shared his thoughts on Leach.

Leach's impact on and off the field will live on forever.