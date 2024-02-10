Three-star wide receiver Elijah Burress, the son of former NFL star wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Plaxico Burress, committed to Notre Dame on Saturday. The younger Burress ranks as the No. 36 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and is the 15th member of Notre Dame's top-tanked recruiting class.

Notre Dame offered Burress on Jan. 11, and he committed to the Fighting Irish over Duke, James Madison, Marshall, Cincinnati, Liberty among many others. The Wayne, New Jersey, product caught 25 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season at DePaul Catholic this past fall.

The elder Burress played his college ball at Michigan State before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 8 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Burress played 12 seasons in the NFL and caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII against the New England Patriots in 2007.

The Irish have commitments from four-star safety Ivan Taylor, four-star tight end James Flanigan, four-star quarterback Deuce Knight, four-star edge rusher Christopher Burgess Jr., four-star offensive lineman Owen Strebig, four-star running back Justin Thurman and more in their No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class that currently ranks ahead of LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.