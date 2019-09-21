Oregon vs. Stanford odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from computer model on 30-10 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Oregon vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
No. 16 Oregon will be out to snap a three-game losing streak to Stanford when they meet in a key early-season Pac-12 North college football showdown. The Ducks (2-1) have put together two straight winning seasons and 13 of the past 14, while the Cardinal (1-2), who have had 10 consecutive winning years, are out to snap a two-game losing streak. Saturday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Stanford Stadium. Stanford is 0-1 in conference play, while the Ducks are playing their first Pac-12 contest of the season. The Ducks are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Oregon vs. Stanford picks down.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four-plus years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.
The model enters Week 4 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, the model has dialed in on Oregon vs. Stanford. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it's also locked in an against the spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.
The model knows the Ducks have rebounded following an opening-game loss to then-No. 16 Auburn, 27-21. Oregon rolled over Nevada (77-6) and Montana (35-3) the last two weeks and is led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert. He has completed 77-of-105 passes for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns. Plus, he's thrown for more than 300 yards the past two weeks. He's had 31 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, the longest active streak in the nation.
Herbert's favorite target is junior wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, who has 19 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He has played in all 29 games in his three seasons at Oregon.
But just because the Ducks have put up big offensive numbers so far this season does not guarantee they will cover the Stanford vs. Oregon spread on Saturday.
Stanford has been one of the Pac-12's most successful teams, compiling a 654-461-49 (.583) all-time record, including two national titles, 15 conference championships and 30 bowl games. Junior tight end Colby Parkinson (6-7, 251) is Stanford's top target this season and leads the Cardinal with 17 receptions for 178 yards (10.5 average), including six catches for 51 yards in the loss to UCF. For his career, Parkinson has 56 receptions for 760 yards (13.6 average) and 11 TDs.
Junior wide receiver Connor Wedington (6-0, 200) is also a top target, catching 15 passes for 162 yards (10.8 average) and one touchdown. He had five receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown in the loss at USC. For his career, he has 55 receptions for 470 yards (8.5 average) and one TD.
So who wins Stanford vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Stanford vs. Oregon spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,300 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
