The pending departures of flagships USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and uncertainty surrounding the league's media rights deal have fueled questions about the long-term membership of the the Pac-12's "four corners" schools (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah). Many believe the Big 12 could be primed to swoop in and poach some -- if not all -- of the programs as it looks to expand west. When asked about such speculation at Pac-12 Media Day, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan reaffirmed his school's commitment to the league.

"I think our words and actions speak for themselves," Harlan said. "We are a proud member of this conference and look forward to its future success."

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff echoed Harlan's sentiment in his opening address at the event.

"It's not a concern," he said. "We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

The Pac-12's current media rights deal is set to expire on July 1, 2024. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports the search for a new TV contract has involves several potential suitors -- both traditional broadcasting companies and streaming services.

Kliavkoff provided no updates on the negotiations at Pac-12 Media Day, but expressed confidence that the deal will get done.

"Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12," Kliavkoff said. "We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle. The truth is we've got bigger fish to fry. There are incredible opportunities and also challenges in front of college athletics, and I need to be able to work with all of my colleagues in Division I and particularly in the A5, and we'll do that. We'll move past all the bitter squabbling of the last year, and we'll work together to make college athletics better."