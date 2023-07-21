Heading into Friday's Pac-12 Media Day, the long-term future of the conference remains uncertain amid ongoing media rights negotiations. But the conference won't be announcing a new media rights deal at Pac-12 Media Day because, well, there is no deal to announce.

That won't be the only thing missing in the first Pac-12 Media Day held in Las Vegas. Deion Sanders, who took over at Colorado following a successful three-year run at Jackson State, would have been one of the main attractions (along with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is one of USC's two player representatives at the event) but Coach Prime will not be in attendance due to a scheduled medical procedure. Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will take Sanders' place at the event.

This will also be the final Pac-12 Media Day for UCLA and USC, who depart for the Big Ten in 2024.

However, the league is deep with potential contenders and star power. Among the big names who will be in the spotlight for Pac-12 Media Day are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Utah quarterback Cam Rising, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter. Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, Hunter is also expected to play some receiver for the Buffaloes after following Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado.

Below is a look at the complete schedule and list of participants for this year's Pac-12 Media Day event. All times ET.

Friday's Pac-12 Media Day schedule

Utah (11:45 a.m.) -- Kyle Whittingham | QB Cameron Rising, S Cole Bishop

USC (12:20 p.m.) -- Lincoln Riley | QB Caleb Williams, LB Mason Cobb

Stanford (12:55 p.m.) -- Troy Taylor | WR John Humphreys, LB Tristan Sinclair

Arizona (1:30 p.m.) -- Jedd Fisch | QB Jayden de Laura, CB Treydan Stukes

Washington State (2:05 p.m.) -- Jake Dickert | QB Cameron Ward, EDGE Ron Stone

Oregon State (2:40 p.m.) -- Jonathan Smith | WR Anthony Gould, S Kitan Oladipo

Washington (4 p.m.) -- Kalen DeBoer | QB Michael Penix Jr., LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

Oregon (4:35 p.m.) -- Dan Lanning | QB Bo Nix, LB Jeffrey Bassa

Arizona State (5:10 p.m.) -- Kenny Dillingham | TE Jalin Conyers, CB Jordan Clark

California (5:45 p.m.) -- Justin Wilcox | OL Matthew Cindric, LB Jackson Sirmon

Colorado (6:20 p.m.) -- Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly | QB Shedeur Sanders, CB/WR Travis Hunter

UCLA (6:55 p.m.) -- Chip Kelly | OL Duke Clemens, EDGE Laiatu Latu

