Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 picks, predictions from proven projection model

The Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks will go head to head in an SEC East matchup that is critical to the bowl prospects of each program in 2019. The Volunteers are 2-5 on the season but have looked more competitive lately as they played Georgia strong for a half, beat Mississippi State and stayed tight with Alabama before the Crimson Tide pulled away. Meanwhile, South Carolina has an upset win over Georgia under its belt but couldn't keep the momentum going against Florida last week and now the Gamecocks are 3-4. South Carolina is the visitor for Saturday's 4 p.m. ET kickoff at Neyland Stadium, but is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest South Carolina vs. Tennessee odds with the total at 46.5. But before you make your South Carolina vs. Tennessee picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Tennessee vs. South Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has considered that it could all come down to the quarterback's ability to get Tennessee into manageable situations on Saturday with true freshman starter Brian Maurer likely out with a concussion. It appears J.T. Shrout will be the signal-caller over Jarrett Guarantano.

Shrout is a redshirt freshman who saw unexpected action late against the Crimson Tide, but a week for offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to cater a gameplan to Shrout's abilities should be helpful to the youngster. Surrounded by quality playmakers like Ty Chandler, Tim Jordan, Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway and Josh Palmer, Shrout knows he just needs to get the ball out on time and avoid turnovers to give a talented skill position group a chance to make plays.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but South Carolina ultimately couldn't keep pace with Florida in a 38-27 final last week. Ryan Hilinski played through a knee injury, but only put up 170 yards of passing in that matchup. History says this will be a close matchup with the last seven meetings between the two sides coming down to one score.

So who wins South Carolina vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.