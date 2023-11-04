No. 7 Texas still has eyes on the national championship as it enters Week 10 with its College Football Playoff Ranking to date. The Longhorns put that high-profile ranking on the line Saturday when they host No. 23 Kansas State in one of the biggest Big 12 matchups of the season. The Longhorns are fresh off a dominant 35-6 win over BYU with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy in the lineup. Star running back Jonathon Brooks had 138 all-purpose yards, and the Longhorns compiled 184 yards on the ground.

Kansas State got off to a slow 3-2 start but has hit a different level over the last two weeks. Most recently, the Wildcats knocked off Houston 41-0 in a sensational performance behind 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back DJ Giddens. The Wildcats moved to 6-2 and part of a five-way tie for first in the Big 12.

Texas and Kansas State have been highly competitive since the Big 12 was formed in 1996. The Longhorns hold a 13-10 advantage all time and a narrow 10-9 record as conference mates. However, Texas has won six straight matchups dating back to 2016, including a 34-27 win in Manhattan, Kansas, last season behind 209 yards rushing from running back Bijan Robinson.

Follow along with LIVE UPDATES, highlights and analysis as Texas battles with Kansas State.

How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Kansas State: Need to know

Key matchup in Big 12 title game race: Texas and Kansas State have played several close battles over the years, but the final iteration as conference mates has massive implications. The Wildcats and Longhorns are among five Big 12 teams tied for first place at 4-1 in conference play, along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. A win in Austin would give either team control of its own destiny in the Big 12 Championship Game race. A loss would cost a key tiebreaker and put the team behind the 8-ball in getting to Arlington, Texas, for a shot at the title. Texas and Kansas State are both tied with Baylor for the second-most Big 12 titles in conference history.

A challenge for Murphy: With starting quarterback Quinn Ewers sidelined, Murphy for the second consecutive game. In his debut, Murphy completed 64% of his passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. After throwing an early interception, he settled down and got on schedule. However, Murphy will have to be at his best against a scary Kansas State defense. The Wildcats are the best rushing defense Texas has faced since Alabama, meaning Murphy will have to make big throws to win the game.

Two-quarterback system: Kansas State entered the year behind Big 12-winning quarterback Will Howard. However, superstar freshman Avery Johnson has forced his way onto the field and given the Wildcats a dynamic new angle. Johnson has accumulated 213 yards passing, 158 yards rushing and seven touchdowns over the past three games as a change-of-pace passer. Kansas State has won those three games by an average of 32 points per game. Texas will have its work cut out preparing for both unique quarterbacks.

Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Texas and Kansas State are evenly matched and boast two of the best defenses in the Big 12, if not all of college football. Getting the home crowd will be a major advantage for the Longhorns, but the Wildcats are a mature team with multiple ways to attack offensively. Texas deserves to be a favorite heading into Saturday, but Kansas State will keep it close until the final whistle. Pick: Kansas State +4

