Today's Top Picks: Three best bets for college football Friday, including what to play in Penn State-Maryland

It's a busy Friday night in the world of college football, as there are four games on the schedule tonight. The latest of those games is Arizona State at No. 15 California. Not only did I include a pick for that game in my weekly column, The Six Pack, but it's also my Twitter Tip of the Day for Friday.

But the game doesn't start until 10:30 p.m. ET, so what are we supposed to do to kill time before kickoff? Just watch the other three games without something on the line? That'd be insane! So, since I love you, I have three picks for the other three games tonight. Let's have ourselves a Friday to remember.

All odds are via William Hill.

1. Duke at Virginia Tech: Under 52.5

I've long been a fan of taking the under for Virginia Tech home games, particularly in the ACC. Since the 2005 season, the under has gone 37-21-1 in Tech's ACC home games. That gets even better during weeknight games, where the under has gone 11-4. Of course, while trends are fun, they're only trends, and we shouldn't make picks based solely on them. The other reason I like this under is because Duke's offense has struggled so far in 2019, and Virginia Tech's hasn't been much better. Tech's defense has been solid, however, and I think it plays well enough to keep Duke off the board for the most part. That combined with a lack of trust in the Hokies offense makes the under my preferred play here.

2. San Jose State at Air Force: San Jose State +20

I do not like trusting option teams to cover spreads over two touchdowns, let alone spreads approaching three touchdowns. I'm not sure the oddsmakers have caught on to San Jose State yet in 2019. The Spartans aren't a good team, but they're better than the versions we've seen in recent seasons. This is a team that's 2-1 and just beat Arkansas in Fayetteville last week. It's also a team that's done a good job of limiting the run game of its opponents, as it has allowed only 3.91 yards per carry this season. Option attacks are a different beast, and the Falcons will be able to run the ball, but not effectively enough to cover this spread. Plus, the fact Air Force is 6-18-1 ATS in Mountain West games since 2016 doesn't hurt, either.

3. No. 12 Penn State at Maryland: Under 61

The Terps aren't as good as they looked the first two games of the season. That became evident in a loss to Temple in which the Owls took away Maryland's ability to throw underneath and forced Josh Jackson to beat them with his arm. To this point in his career, that's been something Jackson has struggled with, both with Maryland and when at Virginia Tech. Penn State's defense will follow that same template on Friday night. What I don't know is whether or not the Penn State offense is to be trusted with a spread like this on the road just yet. Sean Clifford has played well at QB for the Nittany Lions, but this will be his first road start, and I need to see him play well on the road before I'm ready to trust him in such a spot. So I'll take the under as I don't think Maryland's offense will do enough to push this total over.

