No. 3 Ohio State will be looking for another blowout victory when it travels to Michigan State during the Week 6 college football schedule. The Buckeyes are 27-point favorites in the latest Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65. The Spartans have not been this large of underdogs since 1998, so should you be fading them with your Week 6 college football bets? No. 4 Michigan is also a heavy favorite in its Big Ten matchup, listed as a 22.5-point favorite at Indiana in the Week 6 college football lines.

There are also some closer Week 6 college football spreads, including No. 8 Tennessee (-3) at LSU, and No. 11 Utah (-3.5) at No. 18 UCLA. Where are the best values on the college football odds board? Before locking in any college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 116-96 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 11-7 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 6: He's predicting that Clemson (-20.5) will take care of business and cover the three-score spread at Boston College in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Clemson has the nation's longest active winning streak and should have no problem extending it on Saturday night. The Tigers are coming off a 30-20 win over then-No. 10 NC State last week, covering the spread in the process.

They have scored at least 30 points in all but one of their contests during their 11-game winning streak, making it easy to cover large spreads. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 209 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 73 yards and two scores against the Wolfpack last week. He has rushed for at least 50 yards in three straight games while also entering Clemson's top 10 in career passing yards, so Boston College's defense is going to have its hands full on Saturday night.

The Tigers have won 11 straight meetings between these teams, and the Eagles are in a letdown spot following their upset win over Louisville last week. Sallee expects Clemson to win this game by at least three touchdowns. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

