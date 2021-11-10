As college football season reaches the second week of November, conference title races and the sprint for bowl eligibility are in full swing, and CBS Sports Network is hosting another full slate of action. Three FBS conferences and an independent team will be in action across six games on the network during Week 11. It all kicks off Tuesday night, when Western Michigan hosts Akron in a MAC battle.

The MAC action resumes Wednesday night, when Bowling Green hosts Toledo before Saturday brings non-stop action. In total, four games will be televised Saturday, starting with Army's game against Bucknell at noon ET in a game that can lift the Black Knights to bowl eligibility. Following that one is a critical Conference USA meeting between UAB and Marshall.

Finally, the day's two late window games take viewers to the Mountain West, where Colorado State will host Air Force for an in-state battle and San Diego State hosts Nevada in a battle of teams vying for the Mountain West title in what should be the best game of the day. Both are among the best Group of Five teams but in need of a victory to reach the conference championship game.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 11 action on CBS Sports Network with all times Eastern.

Akron at Western Michigan



Date: Tuesday, Nov. 9 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Storylines: Akron will be playing its first game under interim coach Oscar Rodriguez after Tom Arth was fired following a 31-25 loss to Ball State last week that dropped the Zips to 2-7. Rodriguez has been the inside linebackers and associate head coach under Arth and will look to spark a strong finish after the program limped to a 3-24 record in nearly three seasons under the former coach. Western Michigan is also looking to get back on track as it has lost three of four since a 4-1 start that included a win at Pittsburgh.

Toledo at Bowling Green



Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Storylines: Bowling Green snapped a nine-game losing streak against Toledo in 2019, but the Rockets got back in control of the series with a 38-3 win last season. This one should be far more competitive than last season's game as Bowling Green enters off an impressive 56-44 win at Buffalo. Though just 3-6, the Falcons also have a win at Minnesota on their resume and have been competitive following an 0-5 season last year. Toledo needs wins in two of its final three games to finish the regular season .500 or better for a 12th straight season.

Bucknell at Army



Date: Saturday, Nov. 13 | Time: Noon

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Storylines: The Black Knights got back on track last week with a 21-14 win over Air Force following a three-game losing streak. A win over Bucknell would make Army bowl-eligible for the fifth time in the last six seasons. It shouldn't be too much of a problem considering the Bison, an FCS team, are 1-8 and have lost five straight. Bucknell has scored 10 or fewer points six times this season, and Army's ball-control offense makes scoring even more difficult than usual for opponents.

UAB at Marshall



Date: Saturday, Nov. 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Storylines: A pair of cross-division Conference USA heavyweights will square off in a rematch of last season's league championship game that UAB won 22-13. Both teams are 6-3 overall and 4-1 in C-USA league play, and need a victory to keep their division title hopes alive. This is the beginning of a tough final stretch for both teams. The Blazers play at unbeaten UTSA next week before closing the regular season against UTEP. Marshall finishes at Charlotte and at home against Western Kentucky following this game.

Air Force at Colorado State



Date: Saturday, Nov. 13 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Storylines: Air Force is looking to get back in the win column after dropping consecutive close games against quality foes San Diego State and Army. Colorado State is also reeling as the Rams enter on a three-game losing streak. The Falcons have won the last four games in the series, but this will be second-year Colorado State coach Steve Addazio's debut in a series between teams separated by just over 30 miles.

Nevada at San Diego State



Date: Saturday, Nov. 13 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Storylines: With these West Division foes both sporting 4-1 league records, this could wind up being the deciding factor in who reaches the Mountain West title game. The Aztecs got back to their winning ways with a victory at Hawaii last week after dropping their first game of the season against Fresno State on Oct. 30. Nevada's only league loss also came against Fresno State, but the Wolf Pack have won two straight since then behind the play of NFL Draft prospect Carson Strong at quarterback.

