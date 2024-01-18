Fanatics

After an incredible regular season, the San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC West Division and set to face off against the Packers this weekend. The two teams are vying for a spot in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 28, 2024.

Whether you're heading to the stadium, sports bar or just staying at home to cheer on the Niners on your favorite sports TV, wearing the right 49ers fan gear is key. We've rounded up the best and most popular jerseys, hats, hoodies and more so you can gear up in style as your favorite team fights its way to the Super Bowl.

Most popular San Francisco 49ers jerseys of 2024

Fanatics

This year, show up to the NFL watch party in your favorite player's jersey. Made for performance, jerseys are lightweight, breathable and comfortable enough to wear all day. Plus, it's hard to beat a jersey when you're looking for the perfect game day look.

One of the most popular jerseys for 49ers fans is this Christian McCaffrey jersey. The officially licensed Nike jersey features breathable mesh side panels and heat-sealed details so you can rest assured McCaffrey's name and number will stay intact even after multiple washes.

The durable, premium 49ers jersey is available at Fanatics for $130.

Most popular San Francisco 49ers snapbacks and hats of 2024

Fanatics

Top off your game day outfit with a bold and proud hat that shows off your 49ers pride. One of the best hats of the season is this Fanatics adjustable hat in your team's eye-catching scarlet. The classic 49er's team logo is embroidered on the front in white, black and gold.

Made from 100% cotton and featuring an adjustable slide buckle, it's easy to get a snug yet comfortable fit no matter who's wearing it.

Get the classic-styled San Francisco 49ers hat for $24.

Most popular San Francisco 49ers hoodies of 2024

Fanatics

With winter upon us, fans need gear that shows their team pride and keeps them warm at the same time. One of the most popular pieces of cold weather gear for 49ers fans this season is the Antigua Victory hoodie.

Featuring a soft cotton blend, the mid-weight hoodie is the perfect light layer to wear on its own in spring and fall or under your favorite jacket in winter. Sporting the iconic 49ers team logo on the front, the all-black hoodie is as stylish as it is comfy.

Get the 49ers hoodie at Fanatics for $95.

Most popular San Francisco 49ers T-shirts of 2024

Fanatics

A 49ers team T-shirt is a staple in any fan's wardrobe so it's essential to get one that's comfy, durable and easy to wash if you get any wing sauce or ketchup stains on it. That's why we like this all-cotton black San Francisco 49ers T-shirt from Fanatics. It's soft and breathable enough to wear on its own or layer under a jacket.

Best of all, Fanatics is offering an incredible bundle offer with this durable shirt and a classic 49ers snapback hat that comes in the team's signature scarlet with the 49ers' logo embroidered in gold on the front.

Get the T-shirt and hat combo pack while it's on sale for just $38 (reduced from $50).

Most popular San Francisco 49ers shoes of 2024

Fanatics

No game day outfit is complete without a great pair of shoes that are comfortable enough to wear all day. CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe for that is the Nike Pegasus 40 NFL edition.

Featuring soft Nike React foam and two Air Zoom units, the popular running shoe is soft, supportive and boasts just enough responsiveness to put some pep in your step. Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs.

All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel.

