2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Outfield Tiers 2.0

This position is among the toughest to tier.

I want Trout all alone at the top because ... he's all alone at the top. But the next two drop-offs are distinct enough that I'd rather tier him with the other five first-round outfielders than have to tier J.D. Martinez with Christian Yelich or Marcell Ozuna with Chris Taylor. I mean, I have only so many tiers to work with.

So let's just agree, regardless of how that five-man tier may look, that Trout deserves to go No. 1. OK? OK.

Obviously, those middle tiers are enormous by comparison, but keep in mind you're going to be drafting at least three outfielders and maybe as many as six, depending on your format. The tiers approach normally calls for you to target the position where only one or two players remain from the active tier, but at this position, you may want to draft multiple players from the same tier.

Looking at the distribution, though, you probably won't have that option with the early tiers.

The Super Elite: Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Charlie Blackmon, Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton

The Elite: J.D. Martinez, Aaron Judge, George Springer

The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Tommy Pham, Rhys Hoskins, Christian Yelich, Andrew Benintendi, Marcell Ozuna, Starling Marte^

The Next-Best Things: Justin Upton, Khris Davis, Lorenzo Cain, A.J. Pollock, Billy Hamilton^, Byron Buxton, Andrew McCutchen, Jay Bruce, Yoenis Cespedes, Domingo Santana, Ryan Braun, Eddie Rosario, Chris Taylor, Ronald Acuna, Adam Eaton†, Eduardo Nunez^

The Fallback Options: Adam Jones, Nicholas Castellanos, Yasiel Puig, Marwin Gonzalez, Ender Inciarte, Kevin Kiermaier, Brett Gardner, Adam Duvall, Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Avisail Garcia^, Ian Desmond^

The Last Resorts: Michael Conforto, Eric Thames, Steven Souza, Mitch Haniger, Odubel Herrera, Michael Brantley, Carlos Gonzalez, Gregory Polanco, Nomar Mazara, Trey Mancini, Manuel Margot, Dexter Fowler, Austin Hays, Jesse Winker, Bradley Zimmer, Corey Dickerson, David Dahl, Willie Calhoun, Jackie Bradley, Stephen Piscotty, Aaron Hicks, Mark Trumbo, Jose Martinez, Lewis Brinson

The Leftovers: Aaron Altherr, Kole Calhoun, Delino DeShields, Cameron Maybin, Mallex Smith, Josh Reddick, Dustin Fowler, Randal Grichuk, Shin-Soo Choo, Nick Williams, David Peralta, Max Kepler, Michael Taylor, Jorge Soler, Scott Schebler, Jose Pirela, Hunter Renfroe, Carlos Gomez, Chris Owings, Matt Kemp, Kevin Pillar, Joc Pederson, Nicky Delmonico, Jarrod Dyson, Keon Broxton, Matt Joyce, Victor Robles, Derek Fisher, Leonys Martin, Teoscar Hernandez, Jorge Bonifacio, Ben Zobrist, Gerardo Parra

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues