2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott White, as he breaks it down tier by tier.
This position is among the toughest to tier.
I want Trout all alone at the top because ... he's all alone at the top. But the next two drop-offs are distinct enough that I'd rather tier him with the other five first-round outfielders than have to tier J.D. Martinez with Christian Yelich or Marcell Ozuna with Chris Taylor. I mean, I have only so many tiers to work with.
So let's just agree, regardless of how that five-man tier may look, that Trout deserves to go No. 1. OK? OK.
Obviously, those middle tiers are enormous by comparison, but keep in mind you're going to be drafting at least three outfielders and maybe as many as six, depending on your format. The tiers approach normally calls for you to target the position where only one or two players remain from the active tier, but at this position, you may want to draft multiple players from the same tier.
Looking at the distribution, though, you probably won't have that option with the early tiers.
The Super Elite: Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Charlie Blackmon, Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton
The Elite: J.D. Martinez, Aaron Judge, George Springer
The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Tommy Pham, Rhys Hoskins, Christian Yelich, Andrew Benintendi, Marcell Ozuna, Starling Marte^
The Next-Best Things: Justin Upton, Khris Davis, Lorenzo Cain, A.J. Pollock, Billy Hamilton^, Byron Buxton, Andrew McCutchen, Jay Bruce, Yoenis Cespedes, Domingo Santana, Ryan Braun, Eddie Rosario, Chris Taylor, Ronald Acuna, Adam Eaton†, Eduardo Nunez^
The Fallback Options: Adam Jones, Nicholas Castellanos, Yasiel Puig, Marwin Gonzalez, Ender Inciarte, Kevin Kiermaier, Brett Gardner, Adam Duvall, Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Avisail Garcia^, Ian Desmond^
The Last Resorts: Michael Conforto, Eric Thames, Steven Souza, Mitch Haniger, Odubel Herrera, Michael Brantley, Carlos Gonzalez, Gregory Polanco, Nomar Mazara, Trey Mancini, Manuel Margot, Dexter Fowler, Austin Hays, Jesse Winker, Bradley Zimmer, Corey Dickerson, David Dahl, Willie Calhoun, Jackie Bradley, Stephen Piscotty, Aaron Hicks, Mark Trumbo, Jose Martinez, Lewis Brinson
The Leftovers: Aaron Altherr, Kole Calhoun, Delino DeShields, Cameron Maybin, Mallex Smith, Josh Reddick, Dustin Fowler, Randal Grichuk, Shin-Soo Choo, Nick Williams, David Peralta, Max Kepler, Michael Taylor, Jorge Soler, Scott Schebler, Jose Pirela, Hunter Renfroe, Carlos Gomez, Chris Owings, Matt Kemp, Kevin Pillar, Joc Pederson, Nicky Delmonico, Jarrod Dyson, Keon Broxton, Matt Joyce, Victor Robles, Derek Fisher, Leonys Martin, Teoscar Hernandez, Jorge Bonifacio, Ben Zobrist, Gerardo Parra
^: one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is still deepest in the middle tiers, but over the last few weeks, some players...