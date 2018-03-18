2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: First Base Ranking Tiers 2.0

Editor's Note: We'll roll out our final batch of positional ranking tiers next week, ahead of the final weekend of Draft Season. For now, here are Scott White's updated tiers to help you through your draft.

The biggest change since Version 1.0? Paul Goldschmidt no longer has a tier unto himself. Thank your local humidor – if you're local to Phoenix, that is.

What it means is no first baseman should go off the board until the end of Round 1, after most all of the The Super Elite tier have been taken at the positions where that tier exists. But clearly, if you're not picking at the Round 1-2 turn, you still have plenty to fall back on.

The position is as deep as usual, with 17 names in the top three tiers, which is sort of the marker for must-start status even in the shallowest mixed leagues. Granted, not all of those 17 would make the cut in every format, and they're labeled accordingly.

Because first base is the position where so many Fantasy owners find their DH, I've included all the DH-only players here, putting their names in parentheses.

The Elite: Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman, Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo

The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Jose Abreu, Rhys Hoskins, (Nelson Cruz), Edwin Encarnacion

The Next-Best Things: Buster Posey, Miguel Cabrera, Carlos Santana†, Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer, Matt Carpenter†, Matt Olson^, Joey Gallo^

The Fallback Options: Marwin Gonzalez, Justin Smoak, Ryan Zimmerman, Josh Bell, Greg Bird, Ian Desmond^, Justin Bour, Chris Davis^

The Last Resorts: Eric Thames, Logan Morrison, Trey Mancini, Yuli Gurriel, Brandon Belt, Jose Martinez, Ryan McMahon

The Leftovers: Mark Reynolds, Ryon Healy, (Hanley Ramirez), (Kendrys Morales), C.J. Cron, Joe Mauer, Yonder Alonso, Dominic Smith, Mitch Moreland, Colin Moran

( ): DH-only

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues