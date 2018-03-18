2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Ranking Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution of talent at relief pitcher.
- Draft Prep Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP
- Heath's Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts |
- Scott's Top 100 prospects | Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
Editor's Note: We'll roll out our final batch of positional ranking tiers next week, ahead of the final weekend of Draft Season. For now, here are Scott White's updated tiers to help you through your draft.
Yup, I wanted to distinguish Corey Knebel a little more here in Version 2.0, because that's the way I've been drafting him. He doesn't offer the security of The Elite and has some controls issues to overcome, but he has that kind of upside and already delivered in terms of ERA and strikeout rate last year. Particularly in categories leagues, I've been willing to pay up for him relative to Ken Giles and Roberto Osuna.
Reminder: For tiering purposes, I only care about the guys in line for saves. I realize other forms of relievers have value in certain formats, but tiering them with the closers would be confusing for the people who only want the closers. Plus, you'd be drafting them for completely different reasons, so it wouldn't be altogether helpful to tier them with closers.
I have at least included the best two middle relievers, Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances, in The Next in Line -- a special tier for prospective closers who are already pushing the incumbents for the role. In deeper leagues, you'll be drafting some of those guys.
The Elite: Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman
The Near-Elite: Corey Knebel
The Next-Best Things: Ken Giles, Roberto Osuna, Sean Doolittle, Felipe Rivero, Wade Davis, Raisel Iglesias, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Morrow, Alex Colome, Cody Allen, Brad Hand
The Fallback Options: Mark Melancon, Jeurys Familia, Greg Holland, Hector Neris
The Last Resorts: Arodys Vizcaino, Shane Greene, Blake Treinen, Fernando Rodney, Kelvin Herrera, Archie Bradley, Luke Gregerson, Brad Brach, Cam Bedrosian, Brad Ziegler, Alex Claudio, Joakim Soria
The Next in Line: Andrew Miller, Dellin Betances, Blake Parker, A.J. Minter, Keone Kela, Brad Boxberger, Zach Britton, Cam Bedrosian, Dominic Leone, Nate Jones
-
