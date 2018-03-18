2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Starting Pitcher Ranking Tiers 2.0

Editor's Note: We'll roll out our final batch of positional ranking tiers next week, ahead of the final weekend of Draft Season. For now, here are Scott White's updated tiers to help you through your draft.

Enough has been written about the four super aces this draft prep season that it shouldn't surprise you Clayton Kershaw is no longer alone at the top. His ERA and WHIP still stand out from the others, but given his recurring back issues, you have to assume he won't pitch as many innings.

After those, there are no shortage of Elite options, but considering every owner is likely to draft at least five starting pitchers, most of that tier will be gone by the end of Round 5. And then there aren't much more than a dozen options before the projected outcomes begin to look all the same.

In other words, this is one position where it's worth paying a premium to distinguish yourself. And as many pitcher spots as you have to fill, you may want to pay that premium three or four times over.

The Super Elite: Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Max Scherzer

The Elite: Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander, Madison Bumgarner, Luis Severino, Stephen Strasburg, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco, Jacob deGrom, Yu Darvish, Robbie Ray, Chris Archer, Carlos Martinez, Dallas Keuchel†

The Near-Elite: James Paxton, Zack Godley, Aaron Nola, Jose Quintana, Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, David Price, Sonny Gray

The Next-Best Things: Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, Johnny Cueto, Alex Wood, Luis Castillo, Lance McCullers, Shohei Ohtani, Rich Hill, Marcus Stroman†

The Fallback Options: Luke Weaver, Charlie Morton, Chase Anderson, Jose Berrios, Trevor Bauer, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger, Gio Gonzalez, Kyle Hendricks, Jeff Samardzija, Danny Duffy, Michael Fulmer, Jon Gray

The Last Resorts: Dylan Bundy, Garrett Richards, Tanner Roark, Cole Hamels, Aaron Sanchez, Kevin Gausman, Jake Faria, Patrick Corbin, Rick Porcello, Drew Pomeranz, Sean Manaea, Jameson Taillon, Taijuan Walker, Lance Lynn, Alex Cobb, Danny Salazar, Kenta Maeda, Jimmy Nelson, Dinelson Lamet, Julio Teheran, Mike Minor*, Jordan Montgomery, Ervin Santana, Lucas Giolito, Brad Peacock*, Marco Estrada, Michael Wacha, Luiz Gohara, Mike Leake, Jake Odorizzi, Matt Harvey

The Leftovers: Tyler Glasnow, Vince Velasquez, Miles Mikolas, Jake Junis, German Marquez, Sean Newcomb, Alex Reyes, Andrew Heaney Steven Matz, Dan Straily, Zach Davies, Mike Foltynewicz, Collin McHugh, Joe Musgrove*, Brandon Woodruff, Jason Vargas, CC Sabathia, Jhoulys Chacin, Eduardo Rodriguez, Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Daniel Mengden, Tyler Chatwood, Zack Wheeler, Erasmo Ramirez*, Robert Stephenson*, Jack Flaherty, Brandon Finnegan, Matt Moore, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Homer Bailey, Tyler Skaggs, Felix Hernandez, Anthony DeSclafani, Ivan Nova, Kendall Graveman, Tyler Anderson, Jaime Garcia, Trevor Williams, Jerad Eickhoff, Jharel Cotton, Brandon McCarthy, Chad Kuhl, Jose Urena, Andrew Cashner, Mark Leiter*

*: RP-eligible

†: one tier lower in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues