2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Catcher Ranking Tiers 2.0

Editor's Note: We'll roll out our final batch of positional ranking tiers next week, ahead of the final weekend of Draft Season. For now, here are Scott White's updated tiers to help you through your draft.

The weakest position in Fantasy Baseball has gotten a little weaker with the Dodgers' decision to keep Austin Barnes a backup for the start of the year. He drops to The Last Resorts with his teammate, Yasmani Grandal, in what figures to be more like a split role.

The fact there are only eight players in the first four tiers really drives home the lack of production at the position, and less charitable tierers might even drop the two Fallback Options into The Last Resorts. None of them is exactly worth paying up for.

If you can't get one of the handful of standouts, it's the position where you're most justified waiting.

The Elite: Gary Sanchez

The Near-Elite: Buster Posey, Willson Contreras

The Next-Best Things: Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Evan Gattis

The Fallback Options: Yadier Molina, Wilson Ramos

The Last Resorts: Brian McCann, Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes, Jonathan Lucroy, Robinson Chirinos, Welington Castillo, Mike Zunino, James McCann, Alex Avila

The Leftovers: Russell Martin, Francisco Mejia, Matt Wieters, Chris Iannetta, Tyler Flowers, Kurt Suzuki, Jorge Alfaro, Austin Hedges, Travis d'Arnaud, Manny Pina, Christian Vazquez, Chance Sisco, Yan Gomes, Francisco Cervelli, Martin Maldonado, Jason Castro, Tucker Barnhart, Stephen Vogt