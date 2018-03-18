2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Ranking Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players. Our Scott White looks at the distribution of talent.
- Draft Prep Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP
- Heath's Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts |
- Scott's Top 100 prospects | Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
Editor's Note: We'll roll out our final batch of positional ranking tiers next week, ahead of the final weekend of Draft Season. For now, here are Scott White's updated tiers to help you through your draft.
The middle tiers here have been overhauled since Version 1.0, with players like Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw and Joey Gallo pulling away from players like Mike Moustakas, Adrian Beltre and Jake Lamb.
Granted, the top two tiers are deep enough that you may not need to draft any of them as your starter, but if you do, better to pay up for the potential of Devers than the health risks of Beltre.
As robust as the first four tiers are, it can be a little misleading. Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman, Eduardo Nunez and possibly Nicholas Castellanos will likely be drafted to play some other position, so don't go thinking you can wait forever to fill this one.
The Elite: Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez
The Near-Elite: Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rendon, Alex Bregman, Justin Turner
The Next-Best Things: Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw, Joey Gallo^, Miguel Sano^, Eduardo Nunez^
The Fallback Options: Mike Moustakas, Adrian Beltre, Kyle Seager, Nicholas Castellanos, Jake Lamb
The Last Resorts: Eugenio Suarez, Evan Longoria
The Leftovers: Todd Frazier, Josh Harrison, Maikel Franco, J.P. Crawford, Yangervis Soalrte, Ryon Healy, Jeimer Candelario, Matt Chapman, Jedd Gyorko, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brandon Phillips, Nick Senzel, Miguel Andujar, Derek Dietrich, Brian Anderson, Eduardo Escobar, Matt Davidson, Jose Reyes, Hernan Perez
^:one tier lower in points leagues
