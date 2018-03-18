2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Ranking Tiers 2.0

Second base is still deepest in the middle tiers, but over the last few weeks, some players have started to stand out a little more. Our Scott White breaks down the position.

Editor's Note: We'll roll out our final batch of positional ranking tiers next week, ahead of the final weekend of Draft Season. For now, here are Scott White's updated tiers to help you through your draft.  

Everyone, please welcome Jonathan Schoop and Whit Merrifield to The Near-Elite.

I played it more cautiously in Version 1.0, but since then I've come to realize I really believe in Merrifield, to the point I wouldn't want to block him with someone like Brian Dozier or Daniel Murphy unless it was at a discount. So I've tiered them accordingly.

This position is still deepest in the middle. With so many names in The Next-Best Things and The Fallback Options, it's not like it's Merrifield-or-bust for me. In fact, there's a good chance I'll draft more than one second baseman, whether to fill the additional middle infield spot in leagues that use them or possibly even to fill the utility spot, as foreign as it would seem to put a middle infielder there. Things have changed. 

The Super Elite: Jose Altuve
The Elite: Jose Ramirez
The Near-Elite: Brian Dozier, Dee Gordon^, Daniel Murphy, Jonathan Schoop, Whit Merrifield
The Next-Best Things: Robinson Cano, Rougned Odor, Chris Taylor, Ozzie Albies, DJ LeMahieuEduardo Nunez^
The Fallback Options: Marwin Gonzalez, Scooter Gennett, Ian Happ, Yoan Moncada, Ian KinslerPaul DeJong^
The Last Resorts: Jason Kipnis, Javier Baez, Austin Barnes, Cesar Hernandez
The Leftovers: Neil Walker, Starlin Castro, Josh Harrison, Yangervis Solarte, Jonathan Villar, Jose Peraza, Jed Lowrie, Brandon Drury, Devon Travis, Asdrubal Cabrera, Chris Owings, Brandon Phillips, Kolten Wong, Joe Panik, Jose Reyes, Dustin Pedroia, Ben Zobrist

^:one tier lower in points leagues  

