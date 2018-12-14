2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty league top-100 rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the present against the future. Scott White attempts to do so with his top 100.
When you think of dynasty leagues, you think of prospects. That's pretty much why they exist, right? I like to think some prospect hound somewhere realized it was a quick way to gain an advantage over his less studied opponents, and voila, the dynasty league was born.
Safe to say his advantage has narrowed in recent years. Prospect evaluation is now standard practice among Fantasy analysts. Why, I've spent the better part of the offseason breaking down the best at each position for SportsLine.com - check the related links box to the right for more.
But to build an actual dynasty, which is the stated goal in a dynasty league, you have to win, like, all the time. And the only way to do that is to balance your present with your future.
Which is a less-than-straightforward task, to say the least. It's something even real-world GMs struggle with, if the prevalence of full-scale strip-down rebuilds is any indication. Prospect rankings leave out half the equation. Traditional redraft rankings leave out half the equation. You want the full equation, darn it.
So here it is, my top 100 players for dynasty leagues based on three factors:
- Immediate value: What a player is expected to be in 2019
- Long-term value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value
Each factor is measured by a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best. These rankings are primarily the result of adding those three scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.
As a general rule, though, I'm shooting for upside and longevity. You can't expect to win all the time unless you have the best players for a long time, so yes, these rankings reflect my willingness to wait a little for the bigger impact.
So in the end, it is all about the prospects. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (as of opening day)
|Immediate value
|Long-term value
|Confidence rating
|1
Mike Trout LAA CF
|27
|5
|5
|5
|2
Mookie Betts BOS RF
|26
|5
|5
|5
|3
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|26
|5
|5
|5
|4
Francisco Lindor CLE SS
|25
|5
|5
|5
|5
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
|27
|5
|5
|5
|6
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|24
|5
|5
|5
|7
Bryce Harper WAS RF
|26
|5
|5
|5
|8
Manny Machado LAD SS
|26
|5
|5
|5
|9
Trea Turner WAS SS
|25
|5
|5
|4
|10
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|28
|5
|4
|5
|11
Chris Sale BOS SP
|29
|5
|4
|5
|12
Ronald Acuna ATL OF
|21
|4
|5
|4
|13
Juan Soto WAS LF
|20
|4
|5
|4
|14
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|26
|5
|5
|3
|15
Christian Yelich MIL LF
|27
|5
|5
|3
|16
Blake Snell TB SP
|26
|5
|5
|3
|17
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|25
|5
|5
|3
|18
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 3B
|20
|4
|5
|4
|19
Carlos Correa HOU SS
|24
|4
|5
|4
|20
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
|30
|5
|4
|4
|21
J.D. Martinez BOS RF
|31
|5
|3
|5
|22
Paul Goldschmidt STL 1B
|31
|5
|3
|5
|23
Andrew Benintendi BOS CF
|24
|4
|4
|5
|24
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|29
|4
|4
|5
|25
Giancarlo Stanton NYY RF
|29
|4
|4
|5
|26
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
|29
|4
|4
|5
|27
Anthony Rendon WAS 3B
|28
|4
|4
|5
|28
Trevor Story COL SS
|26
|5
|5
|2
|29
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
|26
|4
|5
|3
|30
Luis Severino NYY SP
|25
|4
|5
|3
|31
Gerrit Cole HOU SP
|28
|5
|4
|3
|32
Trevor Bauer CLE SP
|28
|5
|4
|3
|33
Kris Bryant CHC 3B
|27
|5
|4
|3
|34
Corey Seager LAD SS
|24
|4
|4
|4
|35
Rhys Hoskins PHI 1B
|26
|4
|4
|4
|36
Walker Buehler LAD SP
|24
|4
|5
|3
|37
Cody Bellinger LAD 1B
|23
|4
|5
|3
|38
Shohei Ohtani LAA SP
|24
|3
|5
|4
|39
Eloy Jimenez CHW RF
|22
|3
|5
|4
|40
Javier Baez CHC 2B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|41
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|26
|4
|4
|3
|42
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|34
|5
|1
|5
|43
Corey Kluber CLE SP
|32
|5
|2
|4
|44
Charlie Blackmon COL LF
|32
|5
|2
|4
|45
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
|31
|4
|3
|4
|46
George Springer HOU RF
|29
|4
|3
|4
|47
J.T. Realmuto MIA C
|28
|4
|3
|4
|48
Gary Sanchez NYY C
|26
|4
|4
|3
|49
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
|25
|4
|4
|3
|50
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|22
|4
|4
|3
|51
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
|22
|3
|5
|3
|52
Patrick Corbin WAS SP
|29
|4
|3
|3
|53
Victor Robles WAS CF
|21
|2
|5
|3
|54
Fernando Tatis SD SS
|20
|1
|5
|4
|55
Jack Flaherty STL RP
|23
|3
|4
|3
|56
Carlos Carrasco CLE SP
|32
|4
|2
|4
|57
Justin Verlander HOU SP
|36
|5
|1
|4
|58
James Paxton NYY SP
|30
|4
|3
|3
|59
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
|30
|4
|3
|3
|60
Khris Davis OAK LF
|31
|4
|2
|4
|61
Whit Merrifield KC LF
|30
|4
|3
|3
|62
Starling Marte PIT CF
|30
|4
|2
|4
|63
Carlos Martinez STL SP
|27
|4
|4
|2
|64
Willson Contreras CHC C
|26
|3
|4
|3
|65
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS
|23
|4
|5
|1
|66
German Marquez COL SP
|24
|4
|5
|1
|67
Zack Greinke ARI SP
|35
|4
|1
|5
|68
Madison Bumgarner SF SP
|29
|4
|3
|3
|69
Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B
|27
|4
|4
|2
|70
Scooter Gennett CIN 2B
|28
|4
|3
|3
|71
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|22
|2
|5
|3
|72
Jose Berrios MIN SP
|24
|3
|4
|3
|73
Jameson Taillon PIT SP
|27
|3
|4
|3
|74
Jurickson Profar TEX SS
|26
|3
|4
|3
|75
Gregory Polanco PIT RF
|27
|3
|4
|3
|76
Matt Chapman OAK 3B
|25
|3
|4
|3
|77
Nick Senzel CIN 2B
|23
|1
|5
|4
|78
Kyle Tucker HOU RF
|22
|2
|5
|3
|79
Craig Kimbrel BOS RP
|30
|4
|3
|3
|80
Chris Archer PIT SP
|30
|4
|3
|3
|81
Michael Conforto NYM LF
|26
|3
|4
|3
|82
Mitch Haniger SEA CF
|28
|3
|3
|4
|83
Wil Myers SD RF
|28
|3
|4
|3
|84
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
|32
|4
|2
|4
|85
Mike Clevinger CLE SP
|28
|4
|3
|2
|86
Forrest Whitley HOU SP
|21
|1
|5
|3
|87
Alex Reyes STL SP
|24
|2
|5
|2
|88
Joey Gallo TEX 3B
|25
|3
|4
|2
|89
Nicholas Castellanos DET RF
|27
|3
|3
|3
|90
Eddie Rosario MIN LF
|27
|3
|3
|3
|91
Miguel Andujar NYY 3B
|24
|3
|3
|3
|92
David Dahl COL CF
|24
|2
|4
|3
|93
Luis Castillo CIN SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|94
Matt Carpenter STL 3B
|33
|4
|2
|3
|95
Joey Votto CIN 1B
|35
|4
|1
|4
|96
Jean Segura PHI SS
|29
|3
|3
|3
|97
Aroldis Chapman NYY RP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|98
Blake Treinen OAK RP
|30
|4
|3
|2
|99
Roberto Osuna HOU RP
|24
|3
|4
|2
|100
Miles Mikolas STL SP
|30
|3
|3
|3
