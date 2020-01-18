2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from top experts

2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are on the move following a hectic offseason. With pitchers and catchers set to report soon, savvy owners are already scouring the latest rankings in search of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts who will define the season. Starting pitchers have been on the move, with Gerrit Cole signing with the Yankees, Zack Wheeler joining the Phillies and Madison Bumgarner picking the Diamondbacks in MLB free agency.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for second base:

Sleeper: Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay Rays - Wendle was a popular sleeper pick last season after a minor breakout in 2018 that saw the 29-year-old hit an even .300 while swiping 16 bases across 545 plate appearances. If he can regain some of the form that he flashed in 2018, Wendle should be a strong middle or corner infield option in Fantasy lineups at a bargain on draft day.

Breakout: Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers - The Dodgers uber-prospect is finally ready for the big leagues, and he brings plenty to the table for a now-22-year-old. With a full season's worth of at-bats ahead of him, Lux brings the talent to make an immediate impact hitting in a powerhouse Los Angeles lineup.

Bust: Keston Hiura, Milwaukee Brewers - Hiura exploded onto the scene in the back half of 2019, hitting .303 with 19 homers in 348 plate appearances. However, he also struck out in a whopping 30.7 pecent of his at-bats. His BABIP was an absurdly high.402 and while his career BABIP is higher than the average hitter's, that number is unlikely to remain at that level.

