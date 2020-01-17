2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Outfield Tiers 1.0

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the outfield tiers for 2020. They depict a balanced position that includes not only the first five picks of the average draft but also plenty of interesting late-round targets.

The Super Elite: Mike Trout, Christian Yelich Ronald Acuna, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts

The Elite: Juan Soto, J.D. Martinez, Charlie Blackmon, Ketel Marte, (Yordan Alvarez), Aaron Judge, George Springer, Starling Marte^

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper, Joey Gallo, Austin Meadows, Jorge Soler, Michael Brantley†, Jeff McNeil

The Next-Best Things: Giancarlo Stanton, Tommy Pham, Max Kepler, (Nelson Cruz), Victor Robles^, Eddie Rosario, (Shohei Ohtani), Trey Mancini, Michael Conforto, Marcell Ozuna, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Ramon Laureano, Andrew Benintendi, Nicholas Castellanos, David Dahl

The Fallback Options: Kyle Tucker, Aristides Aquino, Yasiel Puig, Danny Santana^, Kyle Schwarber, Willie Calhoun, Garrett Hampson, Mark Canha

The Last Resorts: Bryan Reynolds, J.D. Davis, Adam Eaton, Nick Senzel, Franmil Reyes, Lorenzo Cain, Hunter Dozier, Mitch Haniger, Byron Buxton, Oscar Mercado, Lourdes Gurriel, Justin Upton, (Khris Davis), Jo Adell, Joc Pederson, Mallex Smith^, Shin-Soo Choo, Scott Kingery^

The Deep-Leaguers: A.J. Pollock, Sam Hilliard, Kole Calhoun, Andrew McCutchen, Luis Arraez, Hunter Renfroe, Brian Anderson, Avisail Garcia, Mike Yastrzemski, David Peralta, Stephen Piscotty, Gregory Polanco, Corey Dickerson, Jesse Winker, Alex Verdugo, Trent Grisham, Austin Hays, Domingo Santana, Yoenis Cespedes, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Mike Tauchman, Wil Myers, Kyle Lewis, Austin Riley, Jon Berti^, David Fletcher

The Leftovers: Dylan Carlson, Shogo Akiyama, Josh Rojas, Nomar Mazara, Brett Gardner, Ryan Braun, Jason Heyward, Anthony Santander, Randal Grichuk, Ian Desmond, Marwin Gonzalez, Kevin Pillar, Brandon Nimmo, Harrison Bader, Ian Happ, Tyler O'Neill, Niko Goodrum, Kevin Kiermaier, Nick Markakis, Ender Inciarte, Jarrod Dyson, Delino DeShields, Jose Martinez, Garrett Cooper, Jackie Bradley, Dexter Fowler, Steven Souza, Clint Frazier, Manuel Margot, Teoscar Hernandez, Josh Reddick, Jay Bruce, Josh VanMeter, Dominic Smith

^:one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues

( ): DH-only