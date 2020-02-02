Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Tiers, Version 1.0

Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from top to bottom.

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the third base tiers for 2020. They depict a position with such incredible depth from top to bottom that you should expect to draft more than one, whether for multi-eligibility reasons or to fill your utility spot.

The Super Elite: Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon
The Elite: Jose Ramirez, Rafael Devers
The Near-Elite: Kris Bryant, DJ LeMahieu, Max Muncy, Manny Machado, Jeff McNeil, Vladimir GuerreroEugenio Suarez  
The Next-Best Things: Yoan Moncada, Matt Chapman, Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano, Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar
The Fallback Options: Tommy Edman, Yuli Gurriel, Justin Turner, J.D. Davis
The Last Resorts: Hunter Dozier, Gio Urshela, (Miguel Andujar), Yandy Diaz, Ryan McMahon, Scott Kingery
The Deep-Leaguers: Tommy La Stella, Kyle Seager, Brian Anderson, Jon Berti^, Matt Carpenter, David Fletcher
The Leftovers: Travis Shaw, Starlin Castro, Alec Bohm, Evan Longoria, Marwin Gonzalez, Hanser Alberto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Todd Frazier, Maikel Franco, Jake Lamb

^:one tier lower in points leagues
( ): DH-only     

