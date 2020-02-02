2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Tiers, Version 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves thanks to changing attitudes toward the closer role.
Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.
Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2020, specifically focusing on those in line for saves. They reflect how changing attitudes toward the closer role have reduced the number of safe bets for saves.
The Elite: Josh Hader, Kirby Yates
The Near-Elite: Brad Hand, Aroldis Chapman, Roberto Osuna
The Next-Best Things: Kenley Jansen, Liam Hendriks, Taylor Rogers, Craig Kimbrel
The Fallback Options: Edwin Diaz, Ken Giles, Hector Neris, Brandon Workman, Emilio Pagan, Giovanny Gallegos
The Last Resorts: Sean Doolittle, Mark Melancon, Archie Bradley, Raisel Iglesias, Keone Kela, Jose Leclerc, Alex Colome, Scott Oberg
The Deep-Leaguers: Ian Kennedy, Hansel Robles, Joe Jimenez, Mychal Givens, Matt Magill
The Next in Line: Will Smith, Seth Lugo, Nick Anderson
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Whether you're already in a dynasty league or looking to fire one up, these mock drafts will...