To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 1.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2021, with an emphasis on closers specifically.

The Elite: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks

The Near-Elite: Aroldis Chapman, James Karinchak, Edwin Diaz

The Next-Best Things: Brad Hand, Kirby Yates, Trevor Rosenthal, Drew Pomeranz

The Fallback Options: Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias, Taylor Rogers, Craig Kimbrel

The Last Resorts: Ryan Pressly, Mark Melancon, Devin Williams, Nick Anderson, Giovanny Gallegos, Tanner Rainey, Amir Garrett, Rafael Montero, Richard Rodriguez

The Deep-Leaguers: Greg Holland, Jake Diekman, Yimi Garcia, Jose Leclerc, Matt Wisler, Matt Barnes, Hector Neris, Stefan Crichton, Hunter Harvey, Daniel Bard

The Next in Line: Lucas Sims, Daniel Hudson, Jordan Hicks, Jordan Romano, Seth Lugo, Aaron Bummer, Josh Staumont, Jonathan Hernandez, Brusdar Graterol, Alex Reyes, Alex Colome, Demarcus Evans, Rafael Dolis, Diego Castillo, Mychal Givens