If you happened to stumble upon the results from our prospects-only draft for 5x5 Rotisserie scoring, well, guess what? We did the same for Head-to-Head points.

The goal is to create a contrast for my top 100 prospects -- one that takes into account other people's opinions, incorporates all the strategic considerations of a draft, and is tailored to a particular scoring format rather than being one-size-fits-all.

Here's who all took part:

1) Rhys White, Prospects Live (@RhysBWhite)

2) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)

3) Scott Wampler, The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow)

4) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

5) Darren "Doc" Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)

6) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

7) Jesse Severe, Dynasty Sports Life podcast (@jessesevere)

8) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

9) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

10) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

11) Anthony Kates, SportsEthos (@akfantasybb)

12) Drew Wheeler, Prospects Live (@drewisokay)

The biggest difference between these results and the 5x5 results is how many pitchers were drafted. Beginning with Yoshinobu Yamamoto at No. 1, a whopping 54 went off the board as compared to 31 in the 5x5 draft. That makes sense up to a point. Starting pitchers are generally more impactful in points leagues, and in many cases, more are required. But this draft went too far for my tastes, which is why I ended up drafting just one pitcher, Gavin Stone at Pick 1.

And frankly, I'd like to have that pick back seeing the caliber of hitters who went undrafted, including Masyn Winn, Roderick Arias, Zac Veen and Owen Caissie. I'll also point out that not a single player from this year's international signing class was drafted, including Leodalis De Vries and Jose Perdomo.

The good news is that our fervor for pitching brought to light some new names that wouldn't have even sniffed my top-100 list. Some like Tekoah Roby (Pick 49), Chase Hampton (62), Bubba Chandler (62), Tink Hence (71), Nick Frasso (73), Anthony Solometo (87), Jared Jones (94), Ben Brown (1000 and Robert Gasser (110) barely missed the cut while others like Brandon Barriera (96), David Festa (98), Travis Sykora (101), Kumar Rocker (104), Cristian Mena (107), Joey Cantillo (112), River Ryan (114), Josh Stephan (116), Jairo Iriarte (118) and Yu-Min Lin (119) were never particularly close. They're worth putting on your radar in deeper Dynasty leagues, though.

Moving up along with starting pitchers were more disciplined hitters like Tyler Black, Michael Busch and Justyn-Henry Malloy. Conversely, strikeout-prone batters like Spencer Jones and Druw Jones saw their stock take a hit -- though again, a little too much for my tastes.