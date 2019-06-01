White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leads AL in RBI

Abreu went 0-for-4 with an RBI in a 6-1 win over the Indians on Friday.

Abreu's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning drove in his 50th run of the season, placing him atop the AL in RBI. He's driven in eight runners over the last four games while going just 2-for-15 during that span. Abreu has taken advantage with runners in scoring position, posting a .966 OPS in those situations.