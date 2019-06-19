Rays' Yandy Diaz: Lands on IL

The Rays placed Diaz (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Diaz had shown limited improvement in his recovery from a right hamstring injury since he lasted played Sunday, prompting the Rays to shut him down for at least another week. Tampa Bay recalled Daniel Robertson from Triple-A Durham to restore some depth in the infield, but Joey Wendle appears to be the likelier candidate to assume Diaz's spot in the everyday lineup.