Cubs' Willson Contreras: Receives breather Sunday

Contreras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Contreras was out of the lineup for Friday's contest and will return to the bench for the series finale after going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Saturday. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish for the Cubs in the series finale.

