Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the White Sox.

Contreras accounted for all the offense for St. Louis on Sunday, launching a solo shot off of Garrett Crochet in the bottom of the fourth inning. The long ball was his sixth of the year and second in the last four contests. Contreras is now batting .275 with six home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases over 102 at-bats in 29 games in 2024.