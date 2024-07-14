Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Contreras will get a breather after he played in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, starting at designated hitter in the first game and at catcher in the second game while going a combined 3-for-6 with a home run, three walks, three runs and two RBI. Pedro Pages will step in behind the plate for the resting Contreras.
