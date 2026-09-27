Contreras (hand) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cubs, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Contreras recently expressed concern about his availability for the wild-card round after being unable to swing a bat Wednesday or Thursday. However, it now seems he's in the clear to face off against the Yankees next week, so long as he makes it through Sunday's game without a setback. Contreras leads the Red Sox in home runs (27), RBI (81) and OBP (.387) with one game to play in the regular season.