Contreras went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

Contreras had a monster game against the Nationals, contributing in all facets and extended a hitting streak to six games in Sunday's win. He clubbed his ninth home run of the season and his third in his last six games. The veteran had his first three RBI game of the season and picked up his third stolen base in the process. He's been playing well since returning from the IL and is hitting .299/.399/.529 for the campaign.