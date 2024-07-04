Contreras went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

The 32-year-old catcher tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning by taking Colin Holderman deep. It was Contreras' seventh homer of the year but his first in nine games since returning from a fractured forearm, a stretch in which he's batting just .200 (6-for-30). He does have extra-base hits in back-to-back contests after ripping a double Tuesday however, so he's showing signs of regaining his form at the plate. On the season, Contreras is slashing .263/.395/.504 through 40 games.