Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Contreras also struck out three times, his first game with multiple strikeouts since July 10. The catcher is hitting .317 (19-for-60) with five homers and 13 RBI over 16 contests this month. For the season, he's up to 11 long balls, 26 RBI, 33 runs scored, 13 doubles, three stolen bases and a .279/.402/.521 slash line across 229 plate appearances. While his strikeout rate is 27.1 percent -- the second-highest mark of his career -- he's offset it with a personal-best 14.8 percent walk rate.