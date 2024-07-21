Contreras went 4-for-9 with one RBI and one run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Contreras earned his fourth multi-hit effort over 15 games in July with a three-hit game in the nightcap. The catcher looks like he hasn't missed a beat since returning from a broken forearm in late June, batting .278 with four homers and 13 RBI over 22 contests following a six-week absence. He's up to a .280/.404/.511 slash line with 10 homers, 25 RBI, 32 runs scored, 13 doubles and three stolen bases through 53 games this season. Manager Oliver Marmol has committed to keeping Contreras in the lineup, so he should be in the lineup at either catcher or designated hitter on a near-everyday basis.