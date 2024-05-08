Contreras said Tuesday that he will undergo surgery on his fractured left forearm within the next several days and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

After getting hit in the forearm by a swing during the second inning of Tuesday's game, Contreras will officially be sidelined for up to two months -- a huge blow to a Cardinals offense that already ranks near the bottom of the NL in OPS (.636) and runs (126). Ivan Herrera is now the favorite to receive the bulk of starts behind the plate while Contreras is out, and it's likely the Cardinals promote Pedro Pages from Triple-A Memphis to be the new backup.