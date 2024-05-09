Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Contreras is likely to be sidelined for about 10 weeks after successful surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured left forearm, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras had offered a 6-to-8 week timetable himself earlier this week, but indications are that it will probably be a bit longer than that. It puts the catcher out likely until right around the All-Star break. Ivan Herrera will operate as the Cardinals' primary catcher while Contreras is sidelined, with Pedro Pages backing him up.