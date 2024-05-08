Contreras fractured his left arm during Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras had to leave Tuesday's contest in the second inning after his arm was struck by a J.D. Martinez swing. He will almost certainly spend an extended period of time on the injured list, leaving Ivan Herrera as the Cardinals' new primary catcher. Pedro Pages was pulled from his game at Triple-A Memphis shortly after Contreras went down and may be promoted to serve as Herrera's backup.