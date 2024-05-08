The Cardinals placed Contreras on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured left forearm.

Contreras suffered the injury when he was struck by J.D. Martinez's bat on a catcher's interference call during Tuesday's game. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Ivan Herrera will be the Cardinals' primary catcher while Contreras is out and Pedro Pages has been recalled to take his roster spot.