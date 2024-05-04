Contreras went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Contreras scored runs in the first and fifth innings, both coming via Nolan Arenado doubles. Since his last multi-hit game April 17, Contreras was stuck in a 9-for-43 (.209) slump in 12 games. Despite the streakiness, he still owns a strong .281/.395/.531 slash line through 114 plate appearances.