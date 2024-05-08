Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with an apparent left hand injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras was hit in the hand by a J.D. Martinez swing during the second inning of Tuesday's contest, and he appeared to be in a significant amount of pain before walking off the field. The 31-year-old backstop will almost certainly go in for X-rays, and the Cardinals should offer an update on his status in the near future.