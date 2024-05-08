Share Video

Link copied!

Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with an apparent left hand injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras was hit in the hand by a J.D. Martinez swing during the second inning of Tuesday's contest, and he appeared to be in a significant amount of pain before walking off the field. The 31-year-old backstop will almost certainly go in for X-rays, and the Cardinals should offer an update on his status in the near future.

More News